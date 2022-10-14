4 nabbed with 735-gm heroin in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 13

The police arrested four drug-peddlers from different places in the district on Wednesday. The police recovered 735-gm heroin from their possession.

The district police stated here on Thursday that a team of the narcotic cells, led by Sub-Inspector Balkar Singh, arrested two motorcycle-borne persons, identified as Darshan Singh and Nirmal Singh, both of Darajke, and recovered 650-gm heroin from their possession.

In another case, a team of the Chohla Sahib police led by Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh arrested Sherepartap Singh with 50-gm heroin. The accused was in a car and Rs 3.84 lakh was seized from him.

Rohit Kumar of Harike village was arrested with 35-gm heroin on Wednesday by the Harike police. The police have booked the accused under the NDPS Act.