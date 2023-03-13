4 of family booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

Four members of a family were booked by the local police on charges of rape and criminal conspiracy while no arrest has been made till now.

Among those booked included Krishan, his father Sushil, mother Sushma and brother Kamal, all resident of Lohgarh area here. The police said that investigations were under progress while raids were on to nab the suspects.

The complainant in her statement to Division D police station told that she had been in relation with Krishan since 2015. She said the accused had invited her to his home and introduced with his family members. She said that the accused had made physical relations with her despite her opposition a number of times. She alleged his family members used to be there in the home when Krishan made physical relations with her. She alleged they also used to say that they would make her their daughter-in-law.

She told that on January 26, Krishan took her to a local hotel on Crystal Chowk and made physical relations with her. She said now they refused to marry on the pretext that she belonged to a reserve category. The police said investigations in the case were on.