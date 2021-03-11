Tarn Taran: 4 of family hurt in firing

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 3

Four of a family, including a woman, were injured in Mallhia Kalan, when a group of as many as 20 armed men attacked them on Tuesday.

A property dispute is said to be the reason behind the attack. The land is of prime value as it is situated on the National Highway No. 54.

The injured — Sukhwant Singh (50), his wife Rajwant Kaur (48), two sons Harinder Singh and Harmilap Singh — have been admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Rajwant Kaur, who received a bullet injury on his head, has been referred to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

Sukhwant had some property dispute with Buta Singh of the same village. Buta Singh and his armed supporters attacked Sukhwant’s family on Tuesday by opening indiscriminate fire besides pelting them with stones and bricks.

The local city police reached the spot and averted the situation from taking a serious turn.

Harmilap Singh said their tractor was damaged in the firing and they saved their lives by taking shelter at the rooftop.

Vishaljit Singh SP (Investigation) said a case was registered against the accused. Buta Singh and another person were arrested.