Tarn Taran: 4 of family hurt in firing

Tarn Taran, May 3
Four of a family, including a woman, were injured in Mallhia Kalan, when a group of as many as 20 armed men attacked them on Tuesday.
A property dispute is said to be the reason behind the attack. The land is of prime value as it is situated on the National Highway No. 54.
The injured — Sukhwant Singh (50), his wife Rajwant Kaur (48), two sons Harinder Singh and Harmilap Singh — have been admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Rajwant Kaur, who received a bullet injury on his head, has been referred to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.
Sukhwant had some property dispute with Buta Singh of the same village. Buta Singh and his armed supporters attacked Sukhwant’s family on Tuesday by opening indiscriminate fire besides pelting them with stones and bricks.
The local city police reached the spot and averted the situation from taking a serious turn.
Harmilap Singh said their tractor was damaged in the firing and they saved their lives by taking shelter at the rooftop.
Vishaljit Singh SP (Investigation) said a case was registered against the accused. Buta Singh and another person were arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested
Pension payment to 58,275 veterans delayed over identification: Ministry of Defence
Pensioners asked to get their identification done by May 25