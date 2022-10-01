Amritsar: 4 of Happy Jatt gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 30

In a special operation led by teams of the crime branch and Jandiala Police, four members of the Happy Jatt gang were arrested here on Friday. Three pistols of .32 bore, one pistols of .30 bore and a vehicle were recovered from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Prabjeet, alias Praba, Gurdeep, alias Geeta, both of Jandya village, Pritpal, alias Pappu, of Varowal have been arrested. Meanwhile, the fourth gang member, identified as Sunny, alias Daddi, of Jandiala surrendered before a judicial court.

Swapan Sharma, SSP, Amritsar Rural, said, “Sixteen criminal cases were registered against the accused. They were involved in organised extortion, armed dacoity, murder and arms and contraband smuggling. The seized weapons have their origin in Indore (MP)”. The police have identified the source and the route from where the accused brought arms to the state. The persons involved in the supply of weapons would be arrested soon, said the SSP.

Sources said all four accused had planned to eliminate two members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. They had already conducted a recce and planned the logistics to execute the killing. During the investigation, the police identified the remaining members of the gang in the district, who would be nabbed soon, said the SSP.