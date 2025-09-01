DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / 4 of robbers’ gang held with sharp-edged weapons

4 of robbers’ gang held with sharp-edged weapons

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:45 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
The Amritsar Rural Police have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four persons with sharp-edged weapons and two bikes without registration plates. One of their accomplices managed to escape.

Those arrested were identified as Sukhjinder Singh, alias Pinku, Harpal Singh Happy, Nirmal Singh and Bhagwan Singh, all residents of Jallupur Khera village. Their accomplice, Manjit Singh, of the same village had absconded from the spot.

Investigating officer ASI Tejpal Singh said he along with the police party was present at the Khalchian bus stand when they got a tip-off that the accused had formed a gang involved in robbery and snatchings.

The police laid a naka near Thothian drain and intercepted two bikes. While searching, they seized sharp-edged weapons from their possession. A case was registered and further probe was on. Efforts were on to nab the absconder, Manjit Singh.

