4 phones seized from Goindwal Sahib jail

Tarn Taran, December 6
Recoveries of mobile phones and other banned articles from inmates lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail for the last one year have become a headache for jail authorities.
The Goindwal police stated on Wednesday that during the routine checking of the barracks of the jail on the night of Monday and Tuesday, two keypad mobiles and two touchscreen mobiles were recovered from the barracks.
Inmates Akashdeep Singh Baba of Tarn Taran, Ramandeep Singh of Gandiwind Dhattal, Major Singh of Patti, Major Singh of Suba Waring Singh, Prince Kumar of Amritsar and Baljinder Singh of Patti were booked under Section 52-A the Prisons Act on Tuesday.
