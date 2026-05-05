4 prisoners sent back to Pakistan via Attari border after completing their sentences

In a humanitarian gesture, the Centre on Tuesday repatriated four Pakistani civilian prisoners through the Attari-Wagah border after they completed their sentences and legal formalities.

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The released prisoners were identified as Mohammad Irfan (40), resident of Sahiwal; Mohammad Raza (44) of Sialkot; Mohammad Hamza; and Husnain.

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Officials said all four had served their jail terms, following which due procedures were completed before handing them over to Pakistani authorities.

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One of the prisoners had spent nearly 10 years in jail, while the others served terms ranging from six months to a year.

Under tight police security, the prisoners were brought to the border, where they underwent necessary documentation and verification before being repatriated.

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Speaking after his release, Hamza said he had inadvertently crossed the border in an intoxicated state, leading to his arrest. He added that he spent over a year in jail and that his family had no information about his whereabouts during that period.

They expressed happiness at returning to their country and appreciated the decision, terming it a humanitarian step. They also appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs, saying substance abuse can ruin lives.

Officials said the repatriation was carried out after completion of all legal procedures.