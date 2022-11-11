4 rob property consultant of Rs 75,000

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

Four persons allegedly barged into an office, created ruckus and robbed cash in the Damganj area here on Thursday.

Sunny Chawla, the complainant, told the police that the accused decamped with Rs 75,000 cash from his office. Chawla works as property consultant and also a parking contractor in the district court.

The police have booked Manga, alias Chiku, of Labor Colony, Sukhraj Singh of Baba Jeewan Singh Colony, Goldy, Mintu and Sunny of the Bangla Basti area and others in the case. No arrest has been made so far, said investigating officer ASI Sukhwant Singh.

Chawla said he along with Parminder Singh was present at his office at Shah Di Haweli in the Damganj area. He said on the upper floor, they had kept cash of the parking at the district court. He said the accused barged into their office and decamped with the cash. They also damaged the office and infrastructure before fleeing the spot.

The police have registered a case under Sections 452, 323, 379-B (2), 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC against them and raids were on to nab them, said the ASI.