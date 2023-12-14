4 sent to police custody in heroin seizure case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

The four persons arrested by the city police with 3-kg heroin and Rs 9 lakh of drug money were sent to three-day police custody for further investigations.

The police had arrested Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky, of Lohgarh and Rashpal Singh of Hoshiar Nagar village, Gourav, alias Kali, of Varyam Singh Colony and Sahil Kumar, alias Manthan, of Durgiana Abadi here.

They were travelling in an SUV (Innova) when a police team intercepted them following a tip-off. While Rashpal Singh faced two criminal cases, the police were ascertaining the credentials of remaining three suspects. The police said the accused were taxi drivers. Investigation was in progress to find their backward and forward links of the racket. The police were establishing the source of the contraband.

Police teams conducted a special checking in Gol Bagh area, which falls on the backside of the Amritsar railway station and arrested all four suspects when they were going to deliver the heroin consignment in their SUV.