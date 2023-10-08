4 snatchers arrested, motorcycle seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

The Chheharta police have arrested four snatchers and recovered a snatched bike from their possession here today.

Those arrested were identified as Sahil Singh, alias Chandan, Krishan Singh and Inderjit Singh, alias Rohit, all residents of Kale Ghanupur and Robin Singh of Sher Shah Suri Road.

They had attacked and injured a private hospital employee and his father. Though the incident occurred on September 18, a complaint was lodged with the police on October 2.

In his compliant, the victim, Prabhjot Singh, a resident of Kale Ghanupur, said he worked at a private hospital in the Putlighar area. He said on September 18, he was going back home after finishing his duty. When the complainant reached near his house, he saw the four suspects standing there. On seeing him, the suspects started abusing him and entered into a scuffle with him. Prabhjot said hearing the shouts, his father Kuldeep Singh and mother also came out of the house. He said the suspects started thrashing them too with sticks and ‘kara’ (steel bracelet). He said the suspects attacked him as he used to stop them from consuming drugs near his house and had informed the police about it.

During scuffle, the suspects snatched victim’s mobile phone and Rs 10,000 cash from his pocket and fled from the spot.

Nishan Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Chheharta police station, said during interrogation of the suspects, the police cracked another snatching case in which they had snatched a bike from the Golden Gate area on September 30.

The SHO said the suspects were on two-day police remand and more cases could likely to be solved during their questioning.