4 snatching incidents reported across Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

A tourist was among the four persons who fell victim to the snatchers in the holy city here on Thursday.

Gurshanvir Singh, a resident of Jagraon, had come to the city for paying obeisance at Golden Temple. The victim said that he along with his family had come to Amritsar for paying obeisance at Darbar Sahib and had put up at Shri Hargobind Niwas. He said they had come for dinner and reached near Ghah Mandi chowk when two bike- borne persons had snatched his mobile phone.

In another incident, a local resident Gagandeep Singh said that he was returning home on auto-rickshaw from SSSS Chowk after his duty hours. He said he was sitting on the left side of the auto-rickshaw and near Ganda Singh Wala road turn three motorcycle-borne persons snatched his phone.

Similarly, unknown persons snatched a purse from another local resident Anjani Sharma.

In another incident, the Mattewal police booked three snatchers for allegedly robbing Sukhjinder Singh of Mattewal here on Thursday. He was going to his shop when the miscreants snatched his mobile.