4 swindlers identified in Rs 10L fraud case

Tarn Taran, March 23

The Chabal police claimed to have identified a gang of swindlers who defrauded two Tarn Taran residents of Rs 10.8 lakh five months ago. The swindlers got the amount transferred in different bank accounts from Nirmal Singh, a local resident, and his brother-in-law Hardial Singh.

Sub-Inspector Kulwant Singh informed here on Thursday that Nirmal Singh got a mobile call from an unknown person on October 18 last year, who introduced himself as a lawyer from Canada. The unknown person said his (Nirmal’s) nephew (sister’s son) had been arrested by the Canadian police as he had a quarrel with a Canadian citizen.

After informing Nirmal of this incident, he asked him to immediately send him Rs 10.8 lakh. Even he provided him bank accounts to transfer the amount. Nirmal Singh transferred the amount from the Tarn Taran branch of HDFC Bank the same moment. After some days, he got to know that he had been cheated by the swindlers in a meticulous manner. Nirmal Singh lodged a complaint with the district police that got the matter investigated through the cyber cell and registered a case yesterday (on Wednesday) in this regard.

The cyber cell identified four of the accused as Niloo of Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Dalip Visakha of Bhopal, Rahul Rattan of Bihar and Bikki Biskarma of Santokhpur (Jalandhar). The police said there could be some more members of the gang who would be identified later on during the interrogation of the accused.

The police said a case under Section 420 of the IPC had been registered in this regard.

