4 trains to remain cancelled

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 3

Four long-distance trains with halts at the Amritsar railway station will remain suspended on February 9 and 11 due to technical reasons.

Railway officials stated that owing to power outage and traffic blockade at the Barddhaman railway station under Eastern Railway due to dismantling of a bridge, the four trains would remain suspended for a brief period.

The 13005 Howrah-Amritsar Mail (on February 9) and 13006 Amritsar-Howrah mail (on February 11), 13151 Kolkatta-Jammu Tawi express (on February 9) and 13152 Jammu Tawi-Kolkatta express (on February 11) will not run on these days.