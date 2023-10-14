4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 13

An unruly scene was witnessed after a four-year-old boy, Jaskirat Singh, died at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here on Friday. While accusing doctors of negligence, the family members of the boy allegedly misbehaved, scuffled and thrashed a resident doctor leaving him injured.

The incident sparked a protest from the doctors who sat on a protest dharna demanding the registration of a case against the family members of the boy.

Later, the family members also sat on a dharna on the road outside the Majitha police station. They alleged that the boy died due to negligence of the doctors and pressure was being made for the registration of a case against them.

Dr Jaspinder Partap Singh, senior resident, Government Medical College, said the attendants of the boy, who was admitted in the Bebe Nanki mother and child health care centre, were informed about his serious condition.

The family members were asked to get the ECG of the boy done, but they entered the surgical ward where they scuffled with a doctor who told them that it was the surgical ward and he could not do the ECG. He said the doctor did not misbehave with them as was being alleged by the family members.

The doctors alleged that they had been demanding stringent security measures in the hospital complex, but nothing has been done by the government so far.

The police said higher authorities were informed about the incident and appropriate action would be taken after recording the statements of both the parties.

‘Family members misbehaved with doc’

The family members were asked to get the ECG of the boy done, but they entered the surgical ward where they scuffled with a doctor who told them that it was the surgical ward and he could not do the ECG. Senior Resident Dr Jaspinder Partap Singh said the doctor did not misbehave with them as was being alleged by the family members.