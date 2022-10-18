4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

The Amritsar rural police have rescued a four-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by a migrant from the Jandiala Guru area here today. The girl belonged to a family in Jagraon. The police handed over the girl to her family members.

The suspect, identified as Dharmendra, alias Spera, alias Raju, a resident of Nawada district in Bihar, was arrested. He was wanted by the Moga police in a similar case of kidnapping a four-year-old girl in March this year.

SSP (Amritsar Rural) Swapan Sharma said on suspicion, the police stopped a person for checking in the Gehri Mandi area. The minor girl, who was also with him, was speaking Punjabi while the suspect was talking in Hindi.

“The girl seemed to be scared, following which the police got suspicious. During questioning, the girl told the police that the man accompanying her was not her father and he had kidnapped her. The police immediately arrested the suspect,” said the SSP.

Amolak Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jandiala Guru police station, said they informed the victim’s family about the incident. The police handed over the girl to her family members, who reached here today.

He said: “The suspect was also wanted in another case of kidnapping a four-year-old girl from Moga in March this year. We are also in touch

with the Moga police. The suspect had abandoned the girl, who was recovered later”.

Suspect wanted in another similar case

The suspect, identified as Dharmendra, alias Spera, alias Raju, a resident of Nawada district in Bihar, was arrested. He was wanted by the Moga police in a similar case of kidnapping a four-year-old girl in March this year.