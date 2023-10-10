4-yr-old boy among two killed in road mishaps in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

Two persons, including a four-year-old boy was killed in separate road mishaps here on Sunday.

Harman Singh (4) and his family was going on the Gumtala flyover on a motorcycle when a speeding Innova collided with their two-wheeler.

Kuldeep Singh, father of the deceased and a resident of Dhattal village, said he along with his wife, two sons Harman Singh and Husanpreet Singh (3) was going on the Gumtala flyover when an Innova car (bearing registration No. PB-08-BM-3453) hit their bike. He said they fell down on the road and sustained injuries.

The passersby rushed them to a private hospital where Harman succumbed to his injuries while others were undergoing treatment.

Investigating officer (IO) Assitant Sub-Inspector Gurdiyal Singh said following Kuldeep Singh’s statement, the police booked unknown Innova driver under Section 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at the Ranjit Avenue police station. He said the victims were returning home from Majitha after meeting their relatives when the accident happened.

He said further probe was on to identify the driver of the vehicle.

In the second incident, Kuldeep Singh of (64) of Uthia village succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital yesterday. He met with an accident when a speeding bike collided with his motorcycle on Thursday evening. He was under treatment at the hospital.

Satnam Singh, son of the deceased, said he and his father were returning from fields on separate bikes. He said when they reached near Chainpur village, a speeding motorcycle driven by Jota of Mahal village came from the opposite direction and hit his father’s two-wheeler. Satnam said he rushed his father to hospital where he died yesterday. The police have booked Jota under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.