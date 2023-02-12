40 students attend training programme in beekeeping

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

The 21-day on-the-job training (OJT) programme for students of horticulture from GSSS, Jabbowal, and GSSS, Qiampur, was held at farm training centre of Khalsa College, Amritsar. On the final day, principal of the college seized the opportunity to address approximately 40 students, who participated in the programme and offered praise for their diligent work and unwavering commitment during the training. He acknowledged the crucial role played by the agriculture information officer, Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, in imparting valuable knowledge and skills to the students.

Vocational masters Sanjeev Kumar, Manjit Singh, and Jasbir Singh of both schools, have been running respective courses on horticulture and other farm practices for the students. Bhatia emphasised the importance of hands-on training and how the experiences gained under the guidance of these professionals would be instrumental in their future. The students were encouraged to use their newfound skills and knowledge to effect positive change in the field of horticulture.

In addition to the core horticulture curriculum, the 21-day long on-the-job training (OJT) programme also provided specialised training in beekeeping and mushroom culture. The students were introduced to the various aspects of these fields. “The inclusion of these specialised areas allowed the students to gain a deeper understanding of the diverse and interrelated aspects of horticulture and its impact on the environment. The students appreciated the opportunity to learn about these subjects from experienced professionals and expressed gratitude for the exposure to these areas of study,” said Bhatia.