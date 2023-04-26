40-yr-old dies of drug overdose in Ajnala village

Amritsar, April 25
A drug addict died due to overdose at Ajnala village here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sarbjit Singh (40) of Sran village. He was a truck driver by profession.
The victim’s family members stated that he would often stay outside the house. They were not even aware of his being drug addict. When the family examined the clothes of the victim, they found an injection and a drug powder from his pocket.
The family members said he returned to the village on Monday. On Tuesday morning, he took to drugs and his health condition got deteriorated. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead. He is survived by two children and wife.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...