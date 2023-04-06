40-yr-old woman dies by ‘suicide’, investigation on

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

A woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Gharindi village falling under the Gharinda police station in Amritsar rural police district here on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Kulwinder Kaur (40), who died at a private hospital on Wednesday.

Harpal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said the police were recording the statement of the victim’s family and the body was taken into custody for a postmortem.

Balwinder Kaur, mother of the victim, alleged that Kulwinder’s husband and his family forcibly gave her poison that led to her death. She urged the police to hold a probe into the incident and provide justice to the victim.

She said her husband Nikku used to quarrel with her on one pretext or another. The couple had three children from their marriage. She said they had a number of times told him to not harass her daughter.

She alleged yesterday they forcibly gave her poison. They got information about the incident from their neighbourer. She along with the family members rushed to her house and from there to the hospital where she was admitted. She dies in the hospital.