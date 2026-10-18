DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 4,000 bags of subsidised urea seized from Amritsar factory; 2 arrested

4,000 bags of subsidised urea seized from Amritsar factory; 2 arrested

article_Author
GS Paul Charanjit S Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:38 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials with the seized urea bags in Amritsar.
Advertisement

In a joint operation, the Agriculture Department and the GST Intelligence seized around 4,000 bags of subsidised agricultural-grade urea from a factory at Ball Kalan on the Majitha Road here.

Officials also arrested two persons and registered an FIR in connection with the alleged illegal diversion of the fertiliser for industrial use.

Advertisement

The raid was conducted on the premises of Mridul Chemicals on October 16 as part of the statewide drive to prevent the misuse of subsidised fertilisers meant for farmers.

Advertisement

The seized stock included urea manufactured by Hindustan Fertilisers Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, and KRIBHCO.

A team of the GST Intelligence also examined the factory’s records and took relevant documents into its possession for investigation. The operation continued till late at night, the officials said.

Advertisement

DSP Yadwinder Singh said further investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the storage and alleged diversion of the fertiliser.

Chief agriculture officer Amarjit Singh Dosanjh said agricultural-grade urea was a subsidised fertiliser intended exclusively for agricultural use. The government provided substantial subsidies to make it affordable for farmers, and its diversion to industrial units defeated the purpose of the subsidy, he added.

He explained that industrial units were required to use technical-grade urea supplied for industrial purposes,

Continued on page 2

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts