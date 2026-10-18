4,000 bags of subsidised urea seized from Amritsar factory; 2 arrested

In a joint operation, the Agriculture Department and the GST Intelligence seized around 4,000 bags of subsidised agricultural-grade urea from a factory at Ball Kalan on the Majitha Road here.

Officials also arrested two persons and registered an FIR in connection with the alleged illegal diversion of the fertiliser for industrial use.

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The raid was conducted on the premises of Mridul Chemicals on October 16 as part of the statewide drive to prevent the misuse of subsidised fertilisers meant for farmers.

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The seized stock included urea manufactured by Hindustan Fertilisers Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, and KRIBHCO.

A team of the GST Intelligence also examined the factory’s records and took relevant documents into its possession for investigation. The operation continued till late at night, the officials said.

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DSP Yadwinder Singh said further investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the storage and alleged diversion of the fertiliser.

Chief agriculture officer Amarjit Singh Dosanjh said agricultural-grade urea was a subsidised fertiliser intended exclusively for agricultural use. The government provided substantial subsidies to make it affordable for farmers, and its diversion to industrial units defeated the purpose of the subsidy, he added.

He explained that industrial units were required to use technical-grade urea supplied for industrial purposes,

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