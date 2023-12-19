41 days on, ministerial staff end stir

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/Jalandhar, Dec 18

Ministerial employees of as many as 43 departments of the state government who had been on strike since November 8 ended their stir on Monday after the state government announced a hike of 4% in the dearness allowance.

The decision of the Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union (PSMSU) has come as a big respite for the general masses, who had to bear the brunt of the protests, as government services, such as the issuance of various certificates, had been disrupted.

The union elected to end the protests, keeping in mind the public interest. However, most of the employees are still not content, as the government has yet to fulfil most of their demands, such as the revival of the Old Pension Scheme, the regularisation of the services of contractual employees and the revival of various allowances.

The government has assured the union that it will be holding talks to address such issues. Jagdish Thakur, a prominent leader of the PSMSU, said, “We have been told by government functionaries that the state finances are better now and the ‘khazana’ (treasury) is full. If that were the case, the government would have hiked the dearness allowance by at least 12%.”

The strike had hampered work in as many as 42 departments of the government. After reports about the strike being called off spread, footfall in the District Administrative Complex in Jalandhar increased. The tehsil complex also witnessed a huge rush of applicants for getting registries done.

The employees have also been seeking the revival of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and regularisation of services of contractual staff. Tejinder Singh, district president of the union, said the strike had been temporarily halted and could be resumed if the pending demands are not agreed upon.