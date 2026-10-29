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Home / Amritsar / 42 cases registered for stubble burning in Tarn Taran district

42 cases registered for stubble burning in Tarn Taran district

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:16 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The maximum number of cases have been reported by the Sadar police.
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A total of 42 cases of paddy stubble burning in fields in the district have been reported from the local Sadar police, Sarai Amanat Khan, Chabal, local City police, Verowal and Chohla Sahib. In this regard, the police officer said that cases have been registered against the erring people under Section 223 of the BNS. The maximum number of cases have come under the local Sadar police where 14 people were found burning stubble in their fields. Action has been taken against 9 people in Sarai Amanat Khan police area, while the police of Chabal police have registered cases against seven people. Along with this, the police of Chohla Sahib, Verowal and the local City police station have registered cases against 12 people under Section 223 of the BNS. The officer said that red entry has to be made in the records of the Revenue Department against the defaulting farmers and they will be fined. In this regard, the District Magistrate has issued prohibitory orders against setting fire to the paddy stubble.

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