42 Covid cases in Amritsar in May so far

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: With 42 Covid positive cases reported in May so far, the total count of cases in the district has reached 59,460. Health officials stated that at present, the district has 14 active cases. One positive case was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that most of the patients testing positive are having mild symptoms and do not need hospitalisation. Though the district has reported 1,682 deaths due to the virus since Covid outbreak, no death has been reported this month so far. TNS

5,000 tramadol tablets seized

Amritsar: The police nabbed an alleged drug trafficker with 5,000 tablets of tramadol, along with a weapon and Rs 40,000 drug proceeds. The accused has been identified as Princejeet Singh of Fateh Singh Colony. Besides, tablets, the police recovered a .32 bore revolver with four bullets and Rs 40,000 cash from him. A case under Sections 22, 25, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against him. The police said he was nabbed following a tip-off. The police also impounded his car. Investigations are under progress to verify whether the weapon was legal. He was produced in a court and brought on police remand to ascertain the source of sedative pills. TNS

‘Make Tung Dhab pollution free’

Amritsar: Raising the issue of pollution in Tung Dhab drain in the city, Lok Sabha member Gurjeet Singh Aujla held a meeting with officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). While asking the officials to work out a solution to the problem of pollution in the drain, Aujla appealed to people to assist in making the drain pollution free. He said there was a need to stop polluted water released by industrial units, sewerage and water from dairy farms from getting mixed into the drain. Several projects to keep the city clean and make it pollution free were being run and in such circumstances, the city residents had a responsibility to help in reducing pollution. He urged the owners of industrial units and dairy farms to not throw waste water into the drain. TNS

1 hurt in firing in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Though the police are claiming to install nakas at every sensitive point in the area. One person was injured in a firing incident at the local Chander Colony in broad day light on Sunday. The colony is situated in the heart of the town. The injured person has been identified as Vishal Singh (18). The victim was at his house with his friend Ajay Singh when nine armed-men entered his house and fired four gun shots at him. The accused took him on their bike and freed him in Patti town. Head munshi Gurpreet Singh said the case was being investigated by ASI Vipin Kumar and the ASI did not disclose any information.