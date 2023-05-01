42K certificates sent via SMS

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 30

The state government has started sending certificates related to various services to people through SMS link on their mobile phones. DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said in the first phase, 16 types of certificates were being sent, in which birth certificate, death certificate, rural area certificate, income certificate, marriage certificate, SC/BC/OBC or general certificate, old age pension, disability pension and senior citizen ID cards are included.

He said that in Nawanshahr, as many as 42,191 certificates had been sent through SMS link on mobile phones.