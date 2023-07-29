43 buildings still unsafe in city, says MC survey

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, july 28

In a fresh survey, the Town Planning Wing of the Municipal Corporation Amritsar (MCA) has found that only 43 buildings are unsafe in the city. The officials of the Town Planning Wing submitted a survey report on unsafe buildings to Hardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner of MC, in a meeting held on Thursday. The number of unsafe buildings has surprisingly reduced as in 2017, the MC had declared 125 buildings as unsafe.

The MC officials claimed that most of the unsafe buildings have been demolished by the owners for reconstruction while some of the buildings were repaired. The buildings having some dispute, sub-judice ownership cases and legal issues are still there. All these buildings are located in the inner areas of the walled city and most lie uninhabited.

The MTP wing officials informed that they received some complaints from residents that there are unsafe buildings in the vicinity, which can cause damage to other buildings. After verifying such complaints on technical grounds, the MTP wing officials considered the buildings as unsafe. After getting the report, MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh asked the officials of the civil wing to prepare structural reports of all these 43 buildings for further action.

It is worth mentioning here that after some incidents of building collapse in the past, the officials had announced that a survey would be conducted on unsafe buildings and action will be taken in this regard. On June 30, MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh instructed the officials of the MTP wing and asked them to submit a report till July 5 so that the required action can be taken before the start of the monsoon season. Instead of one week, the MTP wing took a month to file a report on the 43 buildings.