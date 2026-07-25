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Home / Amritsar / 43-year-old woman reunited with family in WB

43-year-old woman reunited with family in WB

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:07 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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A counsellor was tasked with culling out information about the whereabouts of Sombri Mudi’s family. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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After a wait of nearly four years, a 43-year-old woman, living in a community home for persons with intellectual disabilities, was reunited with her family in West Bengal.

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The efforts put in by the district administration and the Social Security Department fructified as Sombri Mudi, who had been living at the Community Home for Mentally Retarded on Majitha Road since July 5, 2021, finally found her people and home.

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District Social Security Officer Aseesinder Singh said the woman expressed the desire to return home, but the authorities were unable to trace her family owing to language barrier and information inadequacy. The official said her Aadhaar card helped them finding out her native village. Subsequently, a counsellor was assigned the task of culling out details of her family back home.

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Officials said Community Home Superintendent Savita Rani, with the assistance of Sakhi One Stop Centre incharge Preeti Sharma, got the address verified.

After confirmation, the family was contacted and it expressed its willingness to bring her back.

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Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh and under the supervision of the the District Social Security Officer, all legal and administrative formalities were completed and woman formally reunited with her family members.

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