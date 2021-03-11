44 cell phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail in four days

Amritsar, June 5
As many as 44 mobile phones were seized from Amritsar Central Jail in the last four days.
Eighteen mobiles phones, a modified charger and two headphones were seized during surprise checking at the high-security jail complex on Saturday. Following this, the police booked seven prisoners for possessing the prohibited material.
Among those booked included Balwinder Singh of Kartar nagar, George Masih of Naag Kalan, Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban, of Yodhe village, Kanwaljit Singh of Jaspal Nagar, Amandeep Singh of Ranike, Bikramjit Singh of Kakkar Kalan and Suresh Kumar of Jagdev Khurd village in Ajnala.
Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail Ravel Singh told the police that during search three keypad and four touch screen phones were found from seven prisoners and 11 phones, a modified charger, two headphones were found unclaimed in the jail premises.
Earlier on Thursday, a heavy police force headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (investigations) had raided the jail complex in the wee hours. However, the police teams managed to seize only seven mobile phones, intoxicating tablets and a charger. Eight jail inmates were booked after the raid. The raid was conducted by the police in view of Ghallughara Divas scheduled for June 6 (Monday).
A day before this raid, a surprise checking by jail authorities led to the recovery of as many as 19 mobile phones, three headphones, five data cables and two chargers. Around 10 prisoners were booked following this seizure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad