44 cell phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail in four days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

As many as 44 mobile phones were seized from Amritsar Central Jail in the last four days.

Eighteen mobiles phones, a modified charger and two headphones were seized during surprise checking at the high-security jail complex on Saturday. Following this, the police booked seven prisoners for possessing the prohibited material.

Among those booked included Balwinder Singh of Kartar nagar, George Masih of Naag Kalan, Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban, of Yodhe village, Kanwaljit Singh of Jaspal Nagar, Amandeep Singh of Ranike, Bikramjit Singh of Kakkar Kalan and Suresh Kumar of Jagdev Khurd village in Ajnala.

Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail Ravel Singh told the police that during search three keypad and four touch screen phones were found from seven prisoners and 11 phones, a modified charger, two headphones were found unclaimed in the jail premises.

Earlier on Thursday, a heavy police force headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (investigations) had raided the jail complex in the wee hours. However, the police teams managed to seize only seven mobile phones, intoxicating tablets and a charger. Eight jail inmates were booked after the raid. The raid was conducted by the police in view of Ghallughara Divas scheduled for June 6 (Monday).

A day before this raid, a surprise checking by jail authorities led to the recovery of as many as 19 mobile phones, three headphones, five data cables and two chargers. Around 10 prisoners were booked following this seizure.