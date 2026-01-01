DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / 444 drug FIRs, 751 arrests mark eventful year for Pathankot police

444 drug FIRs, 751 arrests mark eventful year for Pathankot police

Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 05:33 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
The year remained an eventful one for the Pathankot police as the force successfully dealt with the menace of arms being brought in the city from the neighbouring state of HP and the Union Territory of J&K even as it launched an intensive anti-drug drive in which a record 444 FIRs were registered and 751 persons were arrested.

SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon said 29 offenders had been nabbed under the Arms Act.

The cops also cracked down on units manufacturing illicit liquor and registered 116 cases under the excise act and subsequently arresting 136 persons engaged in producing unauthorised liquor. A majority of these persons were arrested from rural areas. One working still was raided and closed.

“Around 6.5 kg pure-grade heroin and 15 kg of poppyhusk was seized. Around 242 gm of opium and more than 10,000 capsules were taken into possession. A total of Rs 10 lakh drug money, too, was confiscated,” said the SSP.

“The Pathankot police, this year, remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens through continuous vigilance, strict enforcement of law, and coordinated action against all forms of crime. Such operations will continue with the same intensity in the future to maintain peace and public order in the district. We will try to take our performance to the next level in 2026,” he added.

A senior officer said, “Policing is all about solving complex crimes and problems. We are constantly dealing with street and drug crimes, drunk driving, domestic violence and the list goes on.”

