45-year-old man found dead

Tarn Taran: Mahinga Singh (45), a resident of Takhtuchack village was found murdered under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night. He had gone out the same day on his motor-cycle and was found seriously injured at his Sarlli village. He was brought to a private hospital in Amritsar but succumbed to his injuries. The doctors declared him brought dead. A case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered on the statement of Ranjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, said Upkar Singh, SHO Verowal. OC
10 cell phones seized from jail
Amritsar: The central jail authorities confiscated 10 mobile phones from inmates during surprise checking in the jail complex here on Thursday. According to first information report lodged by Nareshpal Singh, assistant superintendent jail, members of the jail staff seized one phone each from Mohmmad Shakeel, Mohmmad Aslam, Mohammad Akhlak, Kelwin Amas, Shabir Husssain, Amjad Ali, Abdul Majid and Raffique Mohammad while two mobiles were seized from Akbar Masih. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prison Act was registered against them.
