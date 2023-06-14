459 vehicles towed away in May to decongest Amritsar roads

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

After resuming the tow-away drive by the Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the traffic police, around 459 vehicles have been seized and released after receiving the penalty amount during the last 24 days. The Municipal Corporation hired a private firm to tow away vehicles, parked illegally on busy city roads. The firm had started its work on May 7. During the month of May, a total of 459 illegally parked vehicles were towed away and fines collected by the company with the help of the traffic police.

The Municipal Corporation provided space to the company at three separate locations to park the towed- away vehicles. The firm parks vehicles outside the Pink Plaza market in front of Sikandari Gate, Bhandari Bridge and Swaroop Rani Government College after removing them from the roads.

The practice of parking cars on roads is still going on. MC officials claimed that the number of vehicles may increase in the coming months with the improvement in coordination between the traffic police and company workers. Moreover, with the start of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC ), the police would be able to track the wrongly parked vehicles through CCTV cameras. And with the integrated command system, the field staff and company workers will be asked to tow away the vehicles.

The company collects a fine of Rs 1,000 from the owner of the towed-away vehicle and issues a receipt. If the towed-away vehicle is not taken back within 24 hours then the vehicle owner has to pay Rs 200 per day as penalty. As per the contract with the company, the firm will have to pay Rs 360 to the Municipal Corporation and Rs 200 to the Traffic Police fund. The list of seized vehicles will be prepared by the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) every month and sent to the MC.