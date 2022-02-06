47 arms licence holders booked

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The district police on Friday booked 47 persons for violating the District Magistrate’s orders to deposit their licensed arms and ammunition at the nearest police station. The police said here on Saturday that these weapons were to be deposited either with the police station concerned or with the arms dealers due to the Vidhan Sabha election. Sarai Amanat Khan police booked 20 arms licence holders of Dhand, Kasel and Mianpur villages for violating the orders. Meanwhile, 27 residents of Kadgill, None, Khabbe Dogran, Raishiana, Piddi, Jodhpur, Chutala, Mughal Chakk Pannuan, Shahbazpur and Miani villages had also been booked for violating the orders. Cases under Section 188 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

Development Officer robbed

Tarn Taran: The Development Officer (DO) of a local finance company was robbed by five masked armed men near Malmohri village on Friday. DO Sukhchain Singh was on his way back to Tarn Taran on his motorcycle along with his associate Rajwinder Singh when the incident took place. The DO said he was crossing the railway bridge when robbers, who were on two motorcycles, stopped them and looted their cash worth Rs 30,030. A case under Sections 148,149, IPC, 25, 54, 59, Arms Act has been registered. The robbers managed to escape with their mobiles sets too. OC

Two vehicle lifters held

Amritsar: With the arrest of two persons, the police busted a gang of vehicle lifters and seized six bikes and three scooters from them on Saturday. Those arrested are Sajanpreet Singh and Prince Singh of Patti in Tarn Taran. ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk said the accused were held with a stolen bike at a check-point near Galliara. He said the duo could not give satisfactory answers to their queries and later the bike they were riding was found to be stolen one. The police have registered a case against them and started further probe. During probe, the police recovered five bikes and three scooters from their possession. Virk said more recoveries were likely to be made during further probe.