47 students from Gujarat visit Amritsar

A 47-member delegation of students from Gujarat experienced Amritsar’s spiritual heritage, cultural traditions and patriotic fervour under the Yuva Sangam initiative of the Ministry of Education.

Hosted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, the delegation concluded the final leg of its visit to the holy city on Wednesday, gaining first-hand exposure to its rich history, spiritual traditions and ethos of community service.

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Organised under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the two-day visit introduced the students to Amritsar’s distinctive blend of spirituality, history and valour, offering them an opportunity to experience Punjab beyond its academic and industrial landscape.

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One of the highlights of the visit was the delegation’s visit to the Golden Temple on Gurpurb. The students visited the shrine in the evening and witnessed the festive atmosphere and fireworks illuminating the complex. They were also fascinated by the tradition of langar and the spirit of selfless service associated with the Sikh faith.

The delegation also visited the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post and witnessed the Beating Retreat ceremony.

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Before arriving in Amritsar, they visited Chandigarh, Patiala, Ludhiana and Sri Anandpur Sahib.