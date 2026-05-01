470 conferred with degrees at Dinanagar college convocation

Swami Swatantranand Memorial College, Dinanagar, recently organised its convocation with great enthusiasm on the college campus. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh was the chief guest at the event.

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As many as 470 post-graduate students were conferred with degrees during the programme.

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Principal RK Tuli presented the annual report of the college and highlighted its achievements — including its NAAC A+ grade, and an Award of Excellence conferred on the college by minister Harjot Singh Bains.

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The principal said the institute had bagged five gold medals in the GNDU Merit List; the Overall General Sports Championship Trophy (B-Division) 18 consecutive times; and the Overall Championship Trophy (A-Division) in the GNDU Zonal Youth Festival five consecutive times.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest congratulated the graduates, and lauded the progress of the institution.

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He exhorted students to move ahead with confidence, discipline and dedication.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks.