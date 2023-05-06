4th accused held in firing case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

The city police have arrested fourth accused in the Chheharta firing incident in which unidentified persons had fired at the car outside the residence of a commission agent, Harminder Singh alias Kishan, of Surta Singh Colony in Naraingarh area on April 23.

He was identified as Harbhajan Singh, alias Sabi, a resident of Mahal village here. According to the police, he was an accomplice of notorious gangsters Lakhbir Singh Landa Harike and Satnam Singh Satta Naushehra, who are currently residing in foreign countries.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana and CIA staff in-charge Amandeep Singh said Sabi had two criminal cases registered against him at different police stations. He had come out on bail in February this year. They said raids were on to nab his accomplices. The accused was brought on police remand for further investigation.

Earlier, the police had arrested Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban, of Kullowali village in Lopoke area, Joginder Singh, alias Rinku, of Guru Amardas Colony in Naraingarh area in Chheharta and Yudhvir Singh, alias Yodha, of Sultanwind village.

The police have also nominated Landa Harike, Satta Naushehra and Ravisher Singh of Chheharta, who was now residing in Portugal.

Harminder Singh had told the police that he had got a call from internet-generated virtual number in which the caller introduced himself as notorious gangster Satta Naushehra (Satnam Singh Satta of Naushehra Pannu in Tarn Taran) and threatened him. He had fled to a foreign country by dodging the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies several years ago.

During investigations, it was found that Joginder Singh Rinku had conducted a recce of the house of Harminder Singh and Jobanjit along with his two unknown accomplices had fired the gunshots. They had fired on the instructions of Ravisher Singh of Naraingarh, who is currently in Portugal, and is an accomplice of Landa and Satta.