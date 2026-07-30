5.62 kg narcotics seized near Amritsar border

The BSF in coordination with the Amritsar Rural Police seized 5.620 kg of heroin from a paddy field near Kawe village in Lopoke area here late last evening.

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According to information, BSF jawans, deployed at Kakkar border outpost, launched a search operation yesterday following specific inputs.

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During the operation, the personnel found a partially torn packet from a paddy field located in the border area. Upon opening it, they found five smaller packets, all wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and containing heroin. The total gross weight of the seized contraband was approximately 5.620 kg. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in this regard.