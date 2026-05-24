5.9 kg ‘Ice’, 3.5 kg heroin, drone seized in multiple operations across district

Security agencies and police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking with multiple successful seizures of narcotics and drone equipment in separate operations across the region. A total of 5.92 kg of ‘Ice’ and 3.569 kg heroin was seized in different incidents.

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The Amritsar rural police seized 5.92 kg of ‘Ice’ near Jagdev Kalan village here yesterday. The Kamboh police team was conducting routine checking and search operations near Loharka Kalan village on the Jagdev Kalan-Loharka road, when the police spotted an abandoned packet lying beside a field. Upon checking, the team found 5.920 kg of’ Ice’ in it. A case was registered and further investigations were initiated.

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In another operation, BSF officials during a search operation seized a packet containing 990 gm of heroin along with a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone from the spot. Following the seizure, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the law.

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Meanwhile, in another separate incident, police present on patrol duty got a tip-off about a suspicious packet concealed in the government orchard at Kahangarh village. The police team reached the spot and seized a black tape-wrapped packet. On opening it and weighing the contents, the police found 510 gm of heroin. A case was registered immediately, and further investigation has been launched to identify the smugglers involved. Similarly, BSF made two more seizures in Gharinda and Lopoke police station areas. In Kahangarh area, the BSF seized 1 kg of heroin while another BSF patrolling party seized 1.069 kg of the contraband from Uttar Dhariwal border village.

Separate FIRs under NDPS act has been registered and further probe was on.