5 booked for firing into air

Amritsar, July 29
The Sultanwind police have booked five persons for firing gunshots and creating law and order problem. They were identified as Ghaint, Prabh, Amma, Guri and Paras, all residents of the Gilwali gate area here. Sunita, the complainant, alleged that on Friday around 7.30 pm, she was present at home when Kaptan Singh, alias Labhi, of their locality entered her house. He was being chased by the suspects who were armed with datars, baseball bats and swords. They were using abusive language. They attacked the house, hurled empty bottles and fired six gunshots into the air. The police have registered a case against suspects.
Tribune Shorts
