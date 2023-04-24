5 booked for minor’s rape

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 23

A teenage girl belonging to the Gujjar (Muslim) community staying in Sheron village was abducted from her dera by members of the same community residing nearby and raped.

Two of the accused, Ali, alias Ranu, and Baagu of Sheron, have been identified while their three accomplices are absconding and are yet to be identified. The 16-year-old victim recorded her statement before ASI Balwinder Kaur here on Saturday.

The ASI said the accused trespassed her residence on the night of April 18. One of the accused, Ali, took the girl away in his car to an undisclosed tube well room. The accused sent the girl back near her dera after committing the crime. The police said a case under Sections 376-D, 366, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, who are absconding.