5 booked for murder bid in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

The Ajnala police have booked five persons, including a woman, on charges of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. They were identified as Ranjodh Singh, Manjit Singh, Manjit Kaur, all residents of Isapur village, and two unidentified persons. No arrest was made in the case as yet.

The complainant, Gurbinder Singh, said three days ago he was returning home from the Isapur gurdwara on his scooter when three persons, including Ranjodh Singh, intercepted him on a bike near Govenrment Elementary School. He said Ranjodh was armed with a revolver and the two other suspects had a sharp weapon and a baseball bat. He said one of the accused had covered his face and was conducting a recce of his movements. He said Manjit Singh, who was hiding behind the wall of the school, also came to the spot.

He said Ranjodh Singh shouted to kill him following which he fired a shot which hit his right thigh and he fell down. He said his wife who was seeing this rushed to the spot while raising an alarm following which the accused fled from the scene. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The police said the victim had a dispute with the accused and cases were registered in this connection earlier also. Investigating officer ASI Sukhjit Singh said a case under Sections 307, 323, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused and raids were on to nab them.