5-day Amritsar Sahit Utsav kicks off at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh today addressed the inaugural session at the five-day Amritsar Sahit Utsav being hosted at Khalsa College. Calling out the youth, who he said have drifted away from reading and books, he said there is a dire need to get youngsters associated with books to stay connected with our rich history and cultural heritage. “Education alone that can bring the younger generation on par with the rising levels of conscious or self-awareness across the globe. It will bring much-needed respite from social evils prevailing among youth and otherwise as they are the future,” he said.

The 8th edition of Amritsar Sahit Utsav and Book Fair 2023’ opened at the Khalsa College, today with over 100 exhibitors from publishing industry. RMS Chinna, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, said “Selling books that too multilingual books, in today’s environment is like a gust of cool breeze in sweltering summer. It is really heartening to know our youth is shifting to read books rather than being hooked on to social media and gadgets,” he said.

He also expressed resentment over decreasing participation of Punjabi youth in civil services. He said the contributions of the great warriors including Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Banda Bahadur in post-Guru period need to be researched more and their tales must be told to our youth.

Dr Mehal Singh, principal, Khalsa College, said Sahit Utsav has become a regular feature and a special attraction for the people as more than 100 publishers and top literary figures are arriving to take part in the fair. A Punjabi Research Journal of Khalsa College ‘Samvad’, a coffee-table book about Khalsa College ‘Beacon of Light’, and two other books including ‘Maharaja Ranjit Singh Sikh Raaj Diyan Baatan’ by Harbhajan Singh Cheema, ‘Bhai Nand Lal Diyan Rachnawan Ate Sikh Falsafa’ by Dr. Hardev Singh and poetry book ‘Ajmal’ by Dr Ajaypal Singh Dhillon were unveiled during the programme today.

There was a theatrical performance directed by Kewal Dhaliwal, performance by Punjabi singer Bir Singh and Dr Lakhwinder Johal were also held.