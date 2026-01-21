DT
5-day event on communication skills organised in Tarn Taran

5-day event on communication skills organised in Tarn Taran

Nonika Singh
tarn taran, Updated At : 04:07 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
A five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Communication and Presentation Skills” was inaugurated at Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, in collaboration with the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Academy on Tuesday. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Jasbir Singh, principal of the host college, who emphasised the importance of effective communication and presentation skills for teachers in today’s dynamic academic environment.

Nearly 30 participants, including faculty members from the host college and other institutions, participated.

Lavtesh Kumar, State Head of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Academy, elaborated in his address on the role of the ICT. Programme coordinator Dr Summy Arora briefed the participants about the detailed structure and objectives of the FDP. The first day of the programme concluded with participants appreciating the practical and engaging approach adopted during the sessions.

