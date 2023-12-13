5 drug peddlers held with 1.3 kg of heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 12

The Khemkaran police arrested three persons and the Chabal police arrested two persons with 1.31 kg heroin and arms ammunition from their respective areas on Monday.

The police stated on Tuesday that three residents of Khemkaran town — Sunil Kumar, Harpreet Singh Rahul and Aman Kumar — were arrested from the outskirts of Khemkaran and 305 gm of heroin, two country-made pistols with magazine and eight cartridges were recovered from them.

The accused were on a motorcycle when they were nabbed by a police party headed by SHO Sub-Inspector Gurinder Singh. The accused have been booked under Sections 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, the Chabal police arrested two peddlers and recovered 1.005 kg heroin. The accused have been identified as Gurbakhshish Singh of Panjwar Kalan and Gurdev Singh of Panjwar Khurd. The accused were in a Verna car when they were nabbed by the police party headed by ASI Jatinder Singh. A case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused by the Chabal police.

