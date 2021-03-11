5 gangsters held with arms, ammunition

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 28

Verowal police arrested five gangsters with arms and ammunition in an operation launched in Biharipur village on Friday.

Three of their associates managed to flee from the spot. The gangsters were challenging their rival group over some ongoing tussle.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon on Saturday informed newsmen that operation was launched under the command of Preetinder Singh DSP Goindwal Sahib and Paramjit Singh Virdi, SHO Verowal led the police party to make the operation a success.

The SSP said the arrested gangsters have been identified as Gurjant Singh Janta, Jaspal Singh Raja both of Muglani village, Gursahib Singh Saba, Sukhraj Singh Khaja and Lovpreet Singh Lov of Khadoor Sahib.

One country made pistol, five cartridges, three sharp-edged weapons have been recovered from them.

The three gangsters who fled the spot have been identified as Palwinder Singh Brahman, Jatinder Singh Pamma, both of Muglani, and Manjinder Singh of Khadoor Sahib.

A case under Sections 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 (6), 25 (7) of the Arms Act has been registered by the Verowal police.

The arrested gangsters were produced in court on Saturday which sent them to three-day police remand.