5 held for desecration

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

The Kathunangal police have arrested five persons for alleged desecration at Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Kathunangal. The incident was captured in CCTVs installed in the complex.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Sigh of Fattubhila, Dhir Singh of Bathuchak, Surjit Singh of Dhandoi, Sukhdev Singh of Bhoa Fatehgarh and Jasmin Kuar of Dhandoi. Gurpreet and Dhir Singh were both employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Gurdwara manager Gurdev Singh told the police that he had been told about Jasmin Kaur pulling off the cover of Guru Granth Sahib. He alleged that even though Gurpreet and Dhir Singh were present there at the time of the incident, they did nothing to nab Jasmin and her father, who fled the spot. Others were also booked for helping them slip away. Manmohan Singh, DSP, said a case has been registered under various Sections of the IPC. Further probe is on.