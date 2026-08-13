5 held with 7 pistols, 2 kg heroin in Amritsar  

Two cross-border drug and illegal arms supply networks have been dismantled with the arrest of five persons in Amritsar, a top Punjab Police officer said on Thursday.

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Police recovered seven illegal pistols and 2 kg heroin from their possession, said Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

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Investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based smugglers and procuring illegal weapons to supply in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, Yadav said on X.

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Further investigation is under way to verify the alleged links with foreign-based smugglers and uncover the wider supply network, he said.

An FIR each has been registered at Islamabad Police Station and Sultanwind Police Station in Amritsar in connection with the recovery and arrests.