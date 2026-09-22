5 kg heroin found near border post in Amritsar

The Border Security Force on Monday found over 5 kg of heroin near a border checkpost at Muhawa village here.

The BSF lodged a complaint with the Gharinda police after handing over the contraband to them.

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According to information, a BSF team was patrolling in the area when they spotted the contraband.

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On opening the packet, 10 smaller packets containing the contraband were found.

The contents were checked with a drug-detection kit, confirming that it was heroin.

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A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.