Rs5 lakh looted from wine contractor’s office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

Five unidentified robbers targeted the office of a wine contractor in Khasa and looted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint on Monday. The bike-borne robbers had two pistols and sharp weapons. The police have registered a case against unknown accused.

The complainant, Jagdeep Singh told the police that he has been associated with the company for the past few years. His employees collect money from their liquor contracts every morning and bring it to their office in Khasa and deposit it. On Monday morning, Sunny and another employee were sitting in the office. Meanwhile, five masked men on a bike entered his office. As soon as the accused reached there, they pointed pistols at both the employees and asked to withdraw the money kept in the cash box.

During the probe, the police found that Satinder Singh and Manpreet Singh alias Manna were expelled from the office of wine group. It is alleged that both were addicted to drugs.