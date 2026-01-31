5 members of robbers’ gang held with arms

A police team, led by ASI Mehal Singh of the local CIA staff, arrested five members of a gang of robbers along with weapons near village Kakka Kandiala last midnight. The police said here today that the accused have been identified as Ajaypal Singh Ajay, Surjit Singh and Jaspal Singh, residents of Kakka Kandiala; Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Mughalchak and Kanwalpreet Singh of Kotli village.

The police recovered two pistols, four rounds of ammunition and three datars from the accused. The local city police have registered a case under sections the BNS and the Arms Act.

