5 months on, state govt fails to release salary grants

The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) has accused the state government of putting teachers in fiscal distress by not releasing salary grants of 136 private-aided colleges for the past five months. The union has announced a statewide agitation on the issue.

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According to union, bills for salary grants for four months—March to June—amounting to Rs 73.62 crore, have been lying pending at the treasury office since July 31, with the Finance Department allegedly holding them up.

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The union’s spokesperson alleged that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government has put the five-month salary of teachers on hold in order to deposit money into accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

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“The ‘toon-toon’ in women’s phones has come at the cost of snatching salary benefits and dearness allowances of teachers. Thousands of teachers in the state have been struggling for their salaries for the past five months. How is this justified?” asked Dr Vinay Sofat, national secretary of the All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations.

The PCCTU alleged that throughout the tenure of the AAP government, the Higher Education Department and the Finance Department have completely failed to release salary grants on time, forcing teachers to wait for months to support their families.

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PCCTU chief Dr Surjeet Singh Dhaliwal and general secretary BB Yadav said if the AAP government does not release the salary grants with immediate effect, teachers and students from the 136 aided colleges would launch a statewide movement against the state’s education policies and functioning.

Dr Sofat questioned the working style of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. He said, “If the government is unable to pay teachers their regular salaries, it has no moral right to distribute free facilities from the state exchequer for political gains.”

He alleged that the government is harming the education system and playing with the future of youth for its political interests. “When there is a serious discourse on the state of education in the country, salaries of aided college teachers are not regularised in Punjab. Higher education is not just limited to paper leaks or cheating scandals but also provides quality education. If they fail to release the salary grants, the reality of the government’s education and financial policies will be exposed soon at the national level before students and the public,” he warned.

Grant-in-Aid scheme

The Grant-in-Aid scheme of the Punjab Government for privately managed aided colleges is a long-standing financial assistance scheme administered by the Department of Higher Education

The government provides up to 95 per cent of the approved deficit expenditure towards salaries and certain service-related expenses of employees working against sanctioned and approved posts

The management is responsible for the remaining share and other expenses not covered by the scheme