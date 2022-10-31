5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

The Central Jail authorities confiscated 104 bundles of cigarettes and five mobile phones from the high security jail complex here on Saturday.

The bundles of cigarettes were apparently thrown out of the jail by some unscrupulous elements. Following complaints by the jail authorities, the police have registered four separate cases in this connection and launched further probe.

A feature phone was seized from a prisoner, identified as Amritpal Singh of Pandori Waraich village, while another jail inmate Ravinder Singh of Mahwa border village now living in the Naraingarh area of Chheharta was found possessing 20 gm of intoxicants.

Narinder Singh, assistant superintendent, jail, told the police that during patrolling and search in the jail premises, the jail staff recovered 850 white loose tablets besides 14 bundles and a packet of cigarette. It was apparently thrown out of the jail complex by unknown persons.

Similarly, Avtar Singh, assistant superintendent, central jail, told that two touch mobile phones, two keypad phones were found abandoned in the jail complex.

Sarabjit Singh, assistant superintendent, jail, also submitted a complaint regarding seizure of 90 bundles of cigarettes from the jail premises thrown from outside.

The Islamabad police have registered four separate cases under provisions of the NDPS Act and Prisons Act in this connection. Police authorities said that further probe was on to investigate how mobiles and other prohibited material got sneaked inside the jail. Recently, the the Special Task Force had nabbed a jail doctor Dr Davinder Singh and two prisoners for slipping in drugs.